FVCC Invites Community to Sealing of Time Capsule

Flathead Valley Community College’s 50th anniversary year is nearing its conclusion and the college will seal a time capsule in preparation for burial at a later date on campus. The time capsule will contain college memorabilia from the past five decades and will not be re-opened until the college celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2067.

The community is invited to view the contents of the time capsule and witness the sealing at a ceremony on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. on the lower level of the Arts and Technology building. There is no charge to attend the ceremony. For those unable to attend the ceremony, the contents of the time capsule will be on display for public viewing in the Arts and Technology building beginning Nov. 13.

FVCC’s Alumni & Friends Fall Social event will take place immediately following the time capsule ceremony. All FVCC students, alumni, supporters, friends and family members are invited to attend. Tickets to the social are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. The social includes dinner, a no-host bar, live music by Dan Dubuque and a pie auction to raise money for student scholarships. To purchase tickets to the Alumni & Friends Fall Social or for more information, visit www.fvcc.edu/alumni-social or contact Ben Deremiah at (406) 756-3632 or bderemiah@fvcc.edu.

