Second Floor Remodel Complete at ImagineIF Library

After a cooperative effort from staff and volunteers, the second floor of ImagineIF library in Kalispell is complete. Replacing outdated shelving has made the space brighter, more inviting and the materials easier to browse, library staff members say. The service desk was repositioned, which makes them more accessible to customers and improves safety for everyone. Paint and carpet were touched up and replaced, and furniture was moved to give people a variety of ways to use the library’s spaces.

“It was getting very dated on the 2nd floor,” said Senior Librarian, Sean Anderson. “The shelves were from the 1970’s and didn’t meet current safety (or aesthetic) standards.”

Another important goal of the remodel was to expand the teen area to provide more study space, more room for collaboration and socializing. The expanded teen area features a broader collection including new teen non-fiction as well as hot and popular topics, easier browsing, a great selection of Manga, and an interactive room divider for more privacy.

“Research shows that when communities provide teens a safe place to be together and explore their unique interests, teens engage in fewer risky behaviors and build skills that help ensure success in life,” said Youth Services Librarian Martha Furman.

Comments

comments