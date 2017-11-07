Whitefish Trail ‘Close the Loop’ Outing and Presentation

Nestled in a shallow valley above Whitefish Lake is the serene Smith Lake, an 18-acre lake on state trust land and accessed by the Whitefish Trail.

The 2.5-mile hike from the Swift Creek Trailhead on the Whitefish Trail to the lake is relatively easy.

The trail is immaculately maintained with berms for mountain bikers.

The trailhead’s proximity to Whitefish and easy access makes it ideal for a quick getaway run, hike or ride.

On Nov. 13, Whitefish Legacy Partners and the city of Whitefish will host an outing as part of its “Close the Loop” project. The public should arrive at Smith Lake at 1 p.m., and those wanting to carpool should meet at the Whitefish Library parking lot at 12:30 p.m.

The evening presentation will be held at 6 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center, followed by a Q & A session. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The final phases to “Close the Loop” will bring the Whitefish Trail and permanently protected lands all the way around Whitefish Lake, connecting Beaver Lakes to Haskill Basin, while providing permanent recreation and conservation solutions at Spencer Mountain.

Comments

comments