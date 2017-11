When: Friday, Nov. 10, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Whitefish

More info: Ladies’ Night Out Facebook page

Check out the largest shopping event of the year in Whitefish. Downtown businesses will be offering discounts, prizes, libations, snacks and much more. Most of the downtown stores stay open late for this event, so bring a friend, mother, sister, daughter or whoever you know who loves to shop.

