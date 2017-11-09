Organization Plans Affordable Housing Community in Missoula

MISSOULA — A sustainable housing organization and the city of Missoula are planning to construct a community of six manufactured homes to provide residents an affordable housing option.

The Missoulian reports the organization Homeword purchased the small modular homes that were originally intended to house workers in the Bakken oil fields last year, and it plans to repurpose buildings as permanent housing.

The houses will be placed on foundations, and porches and storage structures will be added. Five of the houses will be sold to homebuyers at or below 80 percent of the Missoula area median income.

The organization is seeking nearly $290,000 from the Home Investment Partnerships Program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The full project is expected to cost $880,000.

