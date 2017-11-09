Transient Dies of Hypothermia in Missoula, Shelter Opened

MISSOULA — A 61-year-old transient died of hypothermia in Missoula this week, prompting the Union Gospel Mission to open its day shelter at night through mid-March.

Missoula Police spokesman Travis Welsh says 61-year-old Timothy Lloyd was found unresponsive early Monday near a pedestrian footbridge. Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli tells the Missoulian that Lloyd died of hypothermia.

Temperatures fell to 28 degrees in Missoula the previous night.

April Seat, director of outreach and volunteers at the mission, said Lloyd was one of their clients. She said the mission would open its day center from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through mid-March.

