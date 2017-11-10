Banff Mountain Film Festival Returns to Kalispell

The Flathead Nordic Backcountry Patrol is once again hosting the renowned two-night film festival that raises funds for patrol education and equipment.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 at Flathead High School from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $14 at the door. Tickets are available at Sportsman & Ski Haus in Kalispell and Whitefish, Rocky Mountain Outfitter in Kalispell and The White Room in Whitefish. Different films will be screened each night.

In its 42nd year, the Banff Mountain Film Festival is the largest mountain culture film festival in the world. This year will feature a collection of inspiring action, environmental, and adventure films. The festival travels the globe each year and showcases films that are hand-picked from approximately 350 submissions.

