Montana First Responders to Carry Overdose Reversal Drug

HELENA — Montana officials have announced a lifesaving drug that can reverse opioid overdoses is going to be used more extensively by first responders.

Gov. Steve Bullock and state officials met at the Helena Fire Department on Thursday to talk about naloxone and how it can help in the fight to curb the opioid crisis.

The drug was previously only available by prescription to patients rather than being in the hands of first responders. But as a state bill aimed at saving live from overdoses goes into effect, new training and a broader access to the drug will be brought statewide.

The Montana Medical Association states that opioids caused more than 700 deaths in Montana from 2000-2015.

Comments

comments