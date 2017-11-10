Montana Takes Public Comment on Bond Rules for Wind Farms

GREAT FALLS — Montana is taking public comment on new rules that require wind farm owners to post bonds to ensure the towers are taken down when they’re no longer used.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the state Department of Environmental Quality published on Thursday the draft rules that are expected to go into effect in January.

State Rep. Jim Keane says the bonds aim to protect taxpayers from bearing the decommissioning cost should a wind farm go out of business. Keane sponsored the bill that the Legislature passed earlier this year.

Department officials say the rules would only affect wind farms that produce at least 25 megawatts. Six wind farms currently meet that standard.

The bond amounts will be based on decommissioning plans that wind farms will be required to provide.

Comments

comments