New University of Montana President May Receive $314K a Year

MISSOULA — The Montana Board of Regents is considering paying the incoming University of Montana president nearly $314,000 annually.

Kevin McRae with the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Office’s tells the Missoulian if the contract is approved, Seth Bodnar’s salary will comparable to that of interim President Sheila Stearns’ and Montana State University President Waded Cruzado.

Although Bodnar is a Rhodes Scholar and graduate of the University of Oxford in England, the General Electric executive was considered a nontraditional candidate since he has spent the majority of his career outside of academia.

The board’s agenda does not list an offer of deferred compensation like the $500,000 packages given to flagship presidents in the past. However, McRae says it’s possible that will be discussed over the course of next year.

The board will take up the hiring contract next week.

