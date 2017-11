When: Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Lake Golf Club Restaurant

More info: singerandsimpson.com

Don “K” Subaru presents the special evening of elegant music featuring Romero Lubambo, Harry Allen and the Tony Foster Trio for one night only at the Whitefish Lake Golf Club Restaurant. Lubambo has been called one of the best “Brazilian guitarist there is” and Allen is referred to as the “Sinatra of the tenor sax.” Tickets are $39.

