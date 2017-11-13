Bozeman Man Accused of Raping Girl Gets New Trial Date

BOZEMAN — The November trial for a Bozeman man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl has been rescheduled to next year.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the three-day trial for 27-year-old Aaron Manning was moved to May after he was appointed new lawyers.

Manning is accused of a raping a 12-year-old girl he met through Kik Messenger, an instant messaging app for smartphones.

He was arrested February 2016 and charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent.

Manning has pleaded not guilty.

According to the court documents, the girl’s stepfather reported to police that she had sex with an adult man.

Investigators found messages between the girl and Manning on Manning’s phone along with nude photos of the girl.

Comments

comments