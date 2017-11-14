Kalispell Man Accused of Assaulting Teens

A 43-year-old Kalispell man has been accused of assaulting four teenagers, two of whom were family members.

Joseph Lee Kurns has been charged with two counts of felony partner or family member assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault in Flathead County District Court. Kurns pleaded not guilty to all four charges during an arraignment on Nov. 9.

According to court records, Kurns was intoxicated when he allegedly assaulted four teenagers at a home in Kalispell. At least one of the teens reported suffering a concussion from a direct hit to the head, and the others had bruises and marks on their bodies when interviewed by law enforcement.

Kurns has been convicted of partner or family member assault at least twice before.

If convicted, Kurns could face up to 10 years in prison.

