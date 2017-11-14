Kalispell Walmart Supercenter Completes Remodel

Walmart Supercenter in Kalispell held a grand reopening ribbon-cutting on Nov. 10 to celebrate its newly remodeled store.

The retailer made several store improvements. It added a state-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays; refreshed its pharmacy with additional service lanes and a new consultation room; and redesigned the baby department.

In the grocery section, the store improved the produce department layout to better reflect customer shopping patterns and updated self-checkouts to help save customers’ time. There is also now a Walmart Pickup lounge at front of store.

The Supercenter is located 170 Hutton Ranch Road.

