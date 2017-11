When: Saturday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m.

Where: Electric Avenue in Bigfork

More info: bigfork.org/events

The village will have just been decorated for Christmas by the Bigfork Elves. Revel in the majestic lights while you browse the art in your local community. Galleries will be offering libations and food to tide your appetites. Be sure to stay until 7 p.m. for the official Bigfork tree lighting.

