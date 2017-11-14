Woman Arrested in Connection with Alleged Murder Pleads Not Guilty to Bail Jumping

The Flathead County woman who was arrested for tampering with evidence in a murder case pleaded not guilty to felony bail jumping.

Heather Joy Meeker of Kalispell appeared at an arraignment in Flathead County District Court on Nov. 9.

Meeker was arrested in April along with Cecil Thomas Rice, 26, also of Kalispell. According to law enforcement, Rice had gotten into an argument with Anthony Walthers after he said something inappropriate about Meeker. Rice pushed Walthers off a bridge in Evergreen into the Flathead River. Walthers drowned in the fast-moving water. Rice, Meeker and a third man all fled the scene in a van. Soon after, Meeker allegedly threw a bag belonging to Walthers out of the vehicle’s window. Rice was later charged with deliberate homicide. He has pleaded not guilty.

Meeker pleaded not guilty to the felony tampering with evidence charge soon after the arrest. Meeker was charged with bail jumping after failing to appear at a pre-trial conference on July 19.

Comments

comments