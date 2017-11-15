2017 Mack Days Wraps Up

Angler Chuck Forgey holds up a couple small lake trout he harvested in the early morning hours of fishing in Flathead Lake. Beacon File Photo

The annual Fall Mack Days Event wrapped up Nov. 12 with anglers harvesting the fourth-highest lake trout totals in the event’s history.

According to final results, 119 anglers turned in a total of 14,775 lake trout entries during the eight weeks of lake trout fishing. The event was extended to 45 days in 2015 and the 2017 total is the lowest of the past three years.

The total number of lake trout entries for 2015 was 19,525 and 2016 total was 17,527.

“Every event is different. Weather is a huge factor and this event had plenty of cold, windy, snowy, and rainy weather hampering the anglers,” according to a news release.

Placing first in the Top-10 Angler Category was Mike Benson, of Lonepine, with a total of 1,141 lake trout. Second place went to Terry Krogstad, of Kalispell, with 941 lake trout. And rounding out the podium was Felix Gauci, of Stevensville, with 820 lake trout.

