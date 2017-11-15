Billings Central, Missoula Sentinel Capture Volleyball Championships

Missoula Sentinel defeated Billings Senior in three sets to claim the Class AA state volleyball championship.

Senior defeated Glacier in the first round, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-22. Billings West eliminated the Wolfpack in loser-out action, 14-25, 17-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-11.

In Class A, Billings Central defeated Belgrade to win the state title, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-11.

Belgrade beat Whitefish in the first round of the state tournament, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23. Whitefish rallied back to defeat Dawson County in loser-out action, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12, before Libby eliminated the Bulldogs in four sets, 18-25, 13-15, 25-16, 25-19, 15-5.

Corvallis would later eliminate the Lady Loggers, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-11.

In the Class B state tournament, Huntley Project captured the championship with a three-set victory over Florence.

Three Forks defeated Eureka in the opening round, and Shelby eliminated the Lions in loser-out action, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.

