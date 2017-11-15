Montana Teacher Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Assault of Student

MISSOULA — A Montana high school music teacher has pleaded not guilty to fondling and attempting to kiss a student.

Troy Bashor entered the plea Tuesday to a charge of misdemeanor sexual assault.

The Missoulian reports that Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway allowed Bashor to remain free on his own recognizance, but said he can’t have contact with any minors other than members of his family and can’t go back to Frenchtown High School property.

The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

Bashor’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 17.

Frenchtown School District Superintendent Randy Cline says Bashor has been placed on paid leave indefinitely and the student involved no longer goes to school at Frenchtown.

