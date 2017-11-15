Morley, Perrin Place High at Nike Regionals

Several standout distance runners excelled at the Nike Northwest Regional cross country championship race last weekend in Boise, Idaho. The event featured the top high school runners from Montana, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Bryn Morley, a senior state champ from Bigfork, placed 10th, clocking 17:56. Glacier senior Annie Hill placed 17th, 18:17.

Bozeman’s Camila Noe won the women’s 5K championship in 17:13, and Bozeman won the team title. Billings Senior’s Tiahna Vladic placed eighth in 17:53.

In the men’s 5K championship race, Flathead’s Ben Perrin placed seventh, clocking 15:27. The winner clocked 15:06; Bozeman’s Duncan Hamilton Jr. was second, 15:16.

The Flathead girls placed second in the open division team standings, led by Kaitlin Wride, who placed 13th overall in 19:28. Meaghan Fisher placed 31st overall in the open race, 19:59, Tori Noland-Gillespie was 39th, 20:05, and Sadie Wilson was 46th, 20:22. Hannah Perrin placed 53rd, 20:35.

