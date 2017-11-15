Officials Suspect Second Case of Chronic Wasting Disease

BOZEMAN — Officials suspect a second deer killed in south central Montana may have been infected with chronic wasting disease.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Tuesday that a sample from the deer killed by a hunter south of Belfry has been sent to a lab at Colorado State University for testing.

It is the second deer in the last week to be suspected of having the potentially fatal disease.

The disease affecting deer, elk and moose is caused by infectious proteins that can lead to organ damage and can ultimately decimate populations.

It is unknown if it can harm humans.

Officials say they are expecting the test results from the first deer this week.

State officials are confident the tests will return positive.

Comments

comments