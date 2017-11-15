Spotlight Event: Mahler’s Titan and Invoke

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m.

Where: Flathead High School Performance Hall, Kalispell

More info: www.gscmusic.org

Glacier Symphony brings Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D minor to Flathead High Performance Center. Also called “Titan,” the symphony was composed in the late 20th century and is considered the auspicious start to the astounding career of the composer Mahler. Guest artists are Invoke, a young string quartet from Austin, Texas, offering a unique blend of classical and modern pop.

