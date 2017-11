Musician Erica von Kleist teaches a music theory workshop every Monday at Crush Lounge in Whitefish. Von Kleist has been involved in music education with all ages and has led clinics at schools including The Julliard School and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Beacon File Photo

When: Sunday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Performing Arts Center

More info: whitefishpac.com

Mike Eldred and Erica von Kleist are teaming up to present an unforgettable night of song while raising money for Groovetrail’s Gift of Music Program and the Flathead Food Bank. Mike and Erica will pay tribute to the music of John Denver, Donny Hathaway, Carole King and others. Tickets are $20 for general admission, and $75 for VIP tickets, which include the concert plus an exclusive afterparty.

