Blackfeet Community College to Construct New $7.5 million Health Education Building

Blackfeet Community College in Browning has announced plans to construct a new $7.5 million health and education building. The 9,000-square-foot facility will help the two-year college in its effort to start offering four-year education and nursing degrees.

The new building will be open in fall 2018, and school officials hope to start offering four-year degrees in 2020. The school has secured the funding for the building with the help of First Interstate Bank and a federal program, New Markets Tax Credits, through the nonprofit Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation.

“This is a truly exciting moment for BCC and for Browning,” said BCC Interim President Carol Murray. “The new Health Science Education Building will be instrumental in creating jobs, and will help attract the faculty we need to grow our programs and serve the more than 500 students who pass through our campus each year.”

Comments

comments