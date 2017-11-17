Montana Governor Says he Plans to Veto Employee Furloughs

HELENA – Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he plans to veto legislation that would furlough executive branch employees to raise at least $15 million over two years.

The Independent Record reports lawmakers were called to a special session that ended Thursday to address a $227 million budget shortfall caused by lower than expected state revenues.

The Democratic governor proposed splitting the shortfall into thirds with the governor making $76 million in cuts to state agencies, and the Legislature making up the rest from fund transfers and temporary tax increases.

Republican legislators refused tax increases and drafted a series a bills aiming to strong-arm the governor.

The governor’s proposed cuts were implemented on Tuesday, and Bullock says 50 to 100 people could lose their jobs.

