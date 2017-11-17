Plowing at State Parks to be Curtailed Due to Budget Cuts

Montana State Parks will stop snow plowing at several sites across Northwest Montana on Dec. 1 due to budget cuts.

Winter road maintenance will be discontinued at West Shore, Big Arm, Whitefish and Les Mason state parks. Walk-in access will not be impacted at any of the parks. Logan State Park on Middle Thompson Lake will remain open, but roads will not be maintained for winter use.

Lone Pine State Park will see reduced winter road maintenance with the Valley View Drive parking lot being closed for the winter. Plowing will be discontinued at the Foys Lake portion of Lone Pine but the Flathead County Parks and Recreation access site at Foys Lake will remain open. The Lone Pine Visitor Center parking lot will remain open for winter recreation.

For more information on winter recreation at these state parks, please contact Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks at (406) 752-5501.

