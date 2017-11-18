Sports

Columbia Falls Captures First Football State Championship

The Wildcats rolled past Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship

  • Logan Kolodejchuck hugs Colten McPhee as Wildcat players celebrate after the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Jacob Hagen, left, celebrates with Ben Windauer after a fourth-quarter touchdown. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • From left: Darcy Bohmer, Catherine Murray and Trista Cowan celebrate a score in the first half. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Austin Green (10) celebrates with Ben Windauer (11) after a fourth-quarter touchdown. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Austin Green celebrates after the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Senior Austin Green celebrates after the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Logan Kolodejchuck (9) celebrates with teammates after the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Senior Austin Green celebrates after the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Logan Kolodejchuck (9) celebrates with his dad, Glenn, after the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Logan Kolodejchuck, left, and Austin Green celebrate after the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • The Wildcats take the field before the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Bonnie Z waves a flag as the Wildcats take the field. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Logan Kolodejchuck, left, and Colten McPhee lead the Wildcats onto the field before the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Colten McPhee tackles Carson Rostad. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Austin Green breaks away from Hamilton defenders. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Hayden Falkner pressures Carson Rostad. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Hamilton defenders bring down Colten McPhee. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Colten McPhee breaks away from Hamilton defenders. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Carson Rostad tips a pass intended for Ben Windauer. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Columbia Falls defenders pressure Carson Rostad. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Ben Windauer tries to break away from Hamilton defenders. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Ben Windauer tries to break away from Hamilton defenders. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Hamilton defenders bring down Colten McPhee. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Logan Kolodejchuck rushes in the second half. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Colten McPhee forces a fumble as he tackles Tyler Chouinard. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Hayden Falkner, left, and Cameron Rothie dive for a loose ball. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Auguste Emond kicks a field goal in the second half. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Colten McPhee (7) celebrates after sacking Carson Rostad. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Ben Windauer celebrates at the end of the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Steven Ciraolo (51) and Taylor Gladeau (68) celebrate at the end of the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • A mouthguard is left on the ground next to a scattering of confetti. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • Logan Kolodejchuck hugs Colten McPhee as Wildcat players celebrate after the game. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

1
of
For the first time in history, Columbia Falls is home to the state championship football team.

The Wildcats rolled past Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship in front of a raucous home crowd at Satterthwaite Memorial Field on a chilly Saturday.

A year after falling short in the state title game in Columbia Falls, the Wildcats’ defense proved too powerful for the Broncs while the high-octane offense rumbled up and down the field, commanding the clock and momentum throughout most of the game. Columbia Falls capped its best season in history with a 9-1 record.

The Wildcats’ historic victory teetered on collapse early in the fourth quarter after Hamilton scored a touchdown to cut Columbia Falls’ lead to 19-14 and the Broncs’ regained a noticeable bounce in their step. Hamilton went on to control the ball and began cruising downfield until the vaunted Wildcat defense shined. Columbia Falls stopped the Broncs on fourth and one with 6:48 remaining, and in the next play, Wildcat quarterback Austin Green found Ben Windauer wide open for a 42-yard touchdown. It was the second TD connection between Green and Windauer.

Auguste Emond, a junior, kicked four pivotal field goals for Columbia Falls.

Destiny arrived with confetti and students poured onto the field to celebrate the school’s first trophy.

“Everyone who doubted us, I want to thank them. We’re No. 1,” senior running back Logan Kolodejchuk said.

Read next week’s Beacon for a longer story from Saturday’s state championship game.

