Eureka Defends State Title, Dominates Shelby in Class B Championship

Eureka senior quarterback Garrett Graves, center, leads his team in a cheer during practice on Oct. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

There was no need for last-second Hail Mary heroics.

No doubt about it, the Eureka Lions are state champions.

Eureka trounced Shelby 47-7 at home on Saturday to win its second consecutive Class B football state title.

The Lions capped a perfect 11-0 season with an emphatic win.

Eureka won its first state title last season with a dramatic win over Missoula Loyola in the final seconds. Saturday’s contest marked the first time the Lions hosted a state championship game in school history.

Read next week’s Beacon for a longer breakdown of Eureka’s championship victory.

