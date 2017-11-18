Eureka Defends State Title, Dominates Shelby in Class B Championship

There was no need for last-second Hail Mary heroics.
No doubt about it, the Eureka Lions are state champions.
Eureka trounced Shelby 47-7 at home on Saturday to win its second consecutive Class B football state title.
The Lions capped a perfect 11-0 season with an emphatic win.
Eureka won its first state title last season with a dramatic win over Missoula Loyola in the final seconds. Saturday’s contest marked the first time the Lions hosted a state championship game in school history.
Read next week’s Beacon for a longer breakdown of Eureka’s championship victory.