Study: College Contributes Nearly $94 Million in Regional Income

Flathead Valley Community College contributed about $94 million in added income in fiscal year 2015-2016 to the college’s service area, according to a new economic impact study the college released last week.

The college commissioned the study to see just how far its economic ripples go in the business community, and the benefits the college generates in return for the community’s investments.

“The community supports the college and you can see that the college is able to give a great deal back to the community,” FVCC President Jane Karas said. “Certainly one of the best returns on investment for the Flathead Valley has been the community college.”

Karas noted that the report showed positive impact for not just the region, but the entire state, as well as positive social impacts in health, crime, welfare programs, and unemployment.

“This report reflects that the community has supported the college for the last 50 years resulting in an extremely positive economic and social impact on Northwest Montana,” Karas said. “We are grateful to our visionary, supportive community, making education possible for everyone in Northwest Montana.”

Anyone interested in seeing the full report can obtain a copy at the FVCC administrative offices.

FVCC by the Numbers

$93.6 million

Total added income in the FVCC service area attributed to FVCC in fiscal year 2015-2016, including spending by operations, construction, student, and alumni.

$23.8 million

Income in the region due to FVCC’s day-to-day operations, including the college’s payroll and effects of college and employee spending

352

Full-time and part-time faculty and staff

$17.7 million

Total payroll at FVCC in fiscal year 2015-2016

$65.6 million

Annual income added to the region by past and present FVCC alumni via earnings, business output, and effect of alumni and employer spending

$4.1 million

Amount FVCC students spent while in school during the year

$3.10

Return in future earnings for every $1 students pay for their education at FVCC

$1.90

Return to taxpayers for every $1 spent on educating students at FVCC over the course of the students’ working lives

$331 million

Estimated amount Montana will receive in added state revenue over the course of the students’ working lives

$7.8 million

Savings across the state due to reductions in crime, welfare programs, unemployment, and health costs

