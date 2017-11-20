Kalispell Man Stabbed 12 Times at Party

A Kalispell man is in stable condition after being stabbed a dozen times at a Nov. 17 party in Columbia Falls.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry, deputies were dispatched to an outdoor party on Trumble Creek Road in Columbia Falls at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 17, where a 23-year-old man had been stabbed 12 times.

Curry said the man was allegedly attacked by Spencer Blaney of Kalispell, 20, who later turned himself in to the sheriff’s deputies.

The victim was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center via private transportation, where he has undergone surgery and remains in stable condition.

Blaney is incarcerated at the Flathead County Detention Center, pending formal charges of attempted deliberate homicide.

