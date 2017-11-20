Montana AD Expects Decision Soon on Coach Stitt’s Contract

MISSOULA — Montana athletics director Kent Haslam says he could decide as soon as this week about the future of football coach Bob Stitt, whose contract expires at the end of January.

Haslam told the Missoulian he wants to wait until emotions from Saturday’s 31-23 loss at Montana State subside. This is the second consecutive year the Grizzlies lost to the Bobcats and failed to earn a spot in the FCS playoffs.

Haslam said Sunday that he’s going to look at the overall health of the football program and the direction it’s heading along with the confidence level of boosters, the university and the student-athletes in making his decision.

Stitt’s teams have compiled a 21-14 record in three seasons.

