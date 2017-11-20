Montana State Fund Sues State Over Management Fees

HELENA — The Montana State Fund argues legislation passed last week to charge a 3 percent management fee on its assets above $1 billion was unconstitutional.

Just hours after the fund filed a complaint in District Court in Helena on Friday, Judge Mike McMahon denied a request for a temporary restraining order and said he wasn’t sure if the state fund had established a “legitimate cause of action.”

The state fund has about $1.5 billion in assets being managed by the state Board of Investments. The fee would raise about $15 million a year over the next two years.

Attorneys for the state fund argue state law says the money it collects can only be used for workers’ compensation claims. Supporters of the bill said asset management fees are a normal cost of doing business and a legitimate expense.

