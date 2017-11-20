State Representative Resigning Seat Due to Move

BILLINGS — A Montana state representative from Billings is resigning his seat because he is moving to Great Falls.

Adam Rosendale says he put his letter of resignation into the mail on Saturday, days after Montana’s special session ended. He has represented House District 52 since January.

The Republican says he’ll run in 2018 for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ed Buttrey of Great Falls, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

Rosendale says he’s moving to Great Falls to build houses with his brother on family-owned property near Black Eagle. Rosendale is the son of State Auditor Matt Rosendale.

Comments

comments