New Owners at Ponderosa Veterinary Hospital

Ponderosa Veterinary Hospital, which has served the Flathead Valley for over 30 years, was purchased earlier this year by veterinarians Pamela Buchli and Roger Fleming from Dr. Scott Wendling. After visiting the area nearly every year for the past 10 years, Drs. Buchli and Fleming are excited to make the Flathead Valley their home. Dr. Buchli and Dr. Fleming graduated from the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Medical School in 2001. Prior to veterinary school, Dr. Buchli attended Dartmouth Medical School in New Hampshire where she received her PhD in Pharmacology and Toxicology. Dr. Fleming worked as a certified veterinary technician in Florida. He spent several years working at the wildlife rehabilitation center, C.R.O.W. on Sanibel Island.

The clinic offers vaccines, medical, surgical and dental care using diagnostics including laser surgery, therapeutic laser, endoscopy, digital radiology and a full in-house laboratory. Located two miles north of Cabela’s on U.S. Highway 93, the clinic’s hours are Monday through Friday 8 am. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Walk-in’s are always welcome. For more info, visit www.ponderosavet.com.

The clinic is hosting a holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

