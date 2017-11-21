Spotlight Event: Rogue Elements

When: Friday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m.

Where: Casey’s Bar in Whitefish

More info: www.caseyswhitefish.com

Get stoked for winter and support avalanche forecasting and public education. Stumptown Snowboards presents the premiere of “Rogue Elements” by Teton Gravity Research with proceeds benefitting the Flathead Avalanche Center, which informs and educates the community about the impact of snow avalanches on recreation, tourism and industry. There will also be great prizes from sponsors. Admission is $5.

Comments

comments