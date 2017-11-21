Two Killed in Early-Morning Crash Near McGregor Lake

Two people were killed early Tuesday after a vehicle hit black ice along U.S. Highway 2 near McGregor Lake.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Dave Mills said the single-vehicle crash occurred before 1:30 a.m., Nov. 21 at mile marker 88.7. A 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser was driving west toward Libby when the driver lost control after hitting black ice on the road. The vehicle slid off the highway, rolled into an embankment and struck several trees, Mills said.

Six passengers were in the vehicle. A 33-year-old woman and 31-year-old man who were not wearing seat belts were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Mills said. The other four passengers were wearing seat belts and received serious but not life-threatening injuries, Mills said.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash, according to Mills.

Wet road conditions are forecasted to persist and icy conditions will continue to occur at nighttime when temperatures drop.

