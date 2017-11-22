2017 Gift Guide

Season’s tidings, and welcome to this year’s edition of the Flathead Beacon Gift Guide, an annual offering of wintery wares and custom crafts all stocked by local vendors and on prominent display in the frost-framed windows of Flathead Valley’s storefronts.

The Beacon staff has assembled this guide to giving as a convenient compass to help you navigate the holiday hustle just as the festive shopping season begins in earnest.

We’ve selected an eclectic grouping of gifts that ranges from stocking stuffers to big-ticket buys, booze to blankets, custom-made totes to toys for the tots, so holiday shoppers are certain to find something that suits everyone this gift-giving season.

From presents that stand the test of time to others that are mutable and melt-y, we hope these gift ideas make holiday shopping fun and easy this season.

Enjoy your time exchanging gifts and gratitude with friends, family and loved ones while supporting local businesses.

Happy holidays from the Flathead Beacon.

______________________________________

Gourmet

1. Olive oil sample pack,

6 60mL bottles

$30

Genesis Kitchen, Whitefish

2. Cold Brew Coffee with Milk

$3

Kalispell Kreamery, Kalispell

3. Huckleberry Peach wine, 750 mL

$14.99

The Apple Barrel & Glacier Sun Winery, Kalispell

4. Macaroon

$1.75 / piece

Fleur, Whitefish

5. Peppercorn seasonings

$10-12

Gandy Dancer Pepper, Kalispell

6. Spotted Bear Spirits Miniatures

$20

Spotted Bear Spirits, Whitefish

7. Basket with assorted beer, bottle opener, sausage and “Grunge Sponge”

$40-$75

Brix Bottleshop, Kalispell

8. Ice cream toppings, sprinkles, huckleberry jam, chocolate sauce

$6-12

Sweet Peaks, Kalispell & Whitefish

______________________________________

Health Conscious

1. Spa package

$100+

Firebrand Hotel, Whitefish

2. Gypsy Cream, 8 oz.

$45

Good Stuff Botanicals, sage & cedar, Kalispell & Whitefish

3. Gift box

$47.50

Kettle Care Organics, Kalispell

4. Water bottle

$40

Exhale, Whitefish

5. doTERRA essential oils

$70

Yoga Hive, Whitefish & Kalispell

______________________________________

Happy Campers

1. Waterworks-Lamson reel and 2 extra spools

$239.99

Mystic Fly Shop, Kalispell

2. Assorted fly boxes

$10-35

Lakestream Fly Shop, Whitefish

3. MSR Snowshoes

$240

Rocky Mountain Outfitters, Kalispell

4. Grand Trunk hammock

$74.99

Sportsman & Ski Haus, Kalispell & Whitefish

5. Camp Chef Explorer camp stove

$99.99

Cabela’s, Kalispell

6. Coozie

$9

Meriwether of Montana, Whitefish

______________________________________

Art Enthusiasts

1. Limited Edition Print

$75

Nancy Cawdrey

2. Glacier National Park commemorative poster

$25

Flathead Beacon, Kalispell

3. Earrings

$125

Chelsea Martini, at The Toggery, Whitefish

4. Assorted pottery

$30+

Whitefish Pottery

5. Frames

Call for pricing

Frame of Reference, Whitefish

______________________________________

Travel Junkies

1. T Bird Leather Satchel, Olde Stash Bag

$200-$300

The Toggery Montana, Kalispell & Whitefish

2. Toasty Tumbler and coffee

$39

Montana Coffee Traders, Kalispell & Whitefish

3. Ski hat

$24

Kalispell Brewing Company

4. Belt buckle

$135

Western Outdoor, Kalispell

5. Sperry Chalet Blanket

$54

Glacier National Park Conservancy, West Glacier

6. Tote bag

$16

Corvidae Drawings and Designs, Kalispell

______________________________________

Little Adventurers

1. Warmie stuffed animal

$15-$25

Nature Baby Outfitter, Kalispell

2. Hoody

$26

Made of Mountains, Bigfork

3. Haro PreWheelz strider bike

$109.99

Wheaton’s Cycle, Kalispell

4. Alpine Baby pants, T-shirt

$32, $24

Montana Scene, Kalispell, Whitefish & Bigfork

5. FAO Schwarz foot piano

$130

Herberger’s, Kalispell

6. The Pom Owl Kit

$17.99

Imagination Station, Kalispell

______________________________________

Homebodies

1. Socks

$10-$12

Flair Boutique, Kalispell

2. Hooded Robe

$216

Naked Princess, whitefish

3. Holiday bouquet

$76

Woodland Floral & Gifts, Kalispell

4. Pillows

$29.99-$75

Beckman’s, Kalispell

5. Anomia Party Edition

$30.99

Imagination Station

6. Horse Sculpture

$900 set of two

Sage Interior

7. Cigar box

Call for pricing

Montana Cabinet and Canoe, Bigfork

8. Hudson Bay blankets

$225+

Southside Consignment, Kalispell

9. Body Scrub,

Rosy Rings candle

$24, $44

Sage & Cedar, Whitefish and Kalispell

