Laurel Man Dies After Being Stuck Between Truck Tire, Bumper

BILLINGS — A Laurel man died at a Billings construction company after apparently falling between a truck tire and a bumper, making him unable to breathe.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says 28-year-old Justin Cruea died late Tuesday afternoon at Knife River construction.

Tony Spilde, a spokesman for Knife River’s parent company, says Cruea went out to change a wiper blade on a truck and a co-worker later found him slumped between the front bumper and tire of the truck.

Linder says Cruea’s preliminary cause of death is positional asphyxia. There is no evidence of foul play.

