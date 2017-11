State Attorneys General Bash Plan to Hike National Park Fees

A vehicle drives past the Glacier National Park sign at the west entrance of the park. - Lido Vizzutti/Flathead Beacon

A group of state attorneys general is urging the National Park Service to scrap its proposed entrance fee hike at 17 popular national parks.

The top government lawyers from 10 states and the District of Columbia sent a letter Wednesday saying they don’t want national parks to be “places only for the wealthy.” All the signers are Democrats except for Arizona’s Mark Brnovich.

The Park Service is accepting public comments on the plan, which would more than double the fee to $70 per vehicle at some of the most-visited parks. They include Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Acadia and Shenandoah.

The AGs say the increase is inconsistent with the laws governing the park system. They also question the rationale, saying President Donald Trump has proposed reducing the service’s overall budget.

Comments

comments