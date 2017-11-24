Crash Victims Named in Accident Near McGregor Lake

Justin Edward Novak, 31, and his 33-year-old wife, Rose Mari Novak, both of Kalispell, were killed early on the morning of Nov. 21 after the vehicle they were riding in hit black ice along U.S. Highway 2 near McGregor Lake, according to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Dave Mills said the single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 88.7. A 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser was heading west toward Libby when the driver lost control after hitting black ice on the road. The vehicle slid off the highway, rolled into an embankment and struck several trees, Mills said.

Six passengers were in the vehicle. The Novaks, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Mills said. The other four passengers were wearing seat belts and received serious but not life-threatening injuries, Mills said.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash, according to Mills.

Wet road conditions are forecast to persist and icy conditions will continue to occur at nighttime when temperatures drop.

