Governor Signs Special Session Bills, Vetoes 2

HELENA — Gov. Steve Bullock has signed six bills passed during the special legislative session, vetoed two and allowed three to become law without his signature.

The bills he signed Friday included one to temporarily suspend contributions to a judge’s retirement system, another to temporarily suspend payments to a state employee health care plan and one to charge a management fee on some Montana State Fund investments. He also signed bills that would end some school block grants, transfer money to the state fire fund and allow the state to auction off liquor licenses.

He vetoed a bill that would authorize state employee furloughs and allowed three budget bills sponsored by Republicans to become law without his signature.

Last week’s special session was called to address a projected $227 million budget shortfall.

