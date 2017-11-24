Montana Saw Record Warm Temperatures on Thanksgiving

GREAT FALLS — More than a dozen Montana cities and towns saw record high temperatures on Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service reports Glasgow, Jordan and Miles City all reached 73 degrees on Thursday. It was 72 in Wolf Point and 71 in Billings and Malta. Lewistown’s high of 67 on Thursday beat the old mark of 65 degrees set in 1922. Poplar topped out at 70.

Meteorologist Jim Brusda tells the Great Falls Tribune that warm air from California, Nevada and other areas of the southwest was funneled into Montana on Thursday, creating record high temperatures, mostly east of the Continental Divide.

Even the high of 58 in Kalispell on Thursday was a record, breaking the old mark of 57 set 98 years ago.

Brusda says a cold front is predicted to move into the area on Sunday night.

