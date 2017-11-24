Thankful Taxpayer, with a Caveat

To protect us from additional taxpayer burden of $75 million proposed by Gov. Steve Bullock, many legislators opposed the special session. This 2.5-day session forced by Bullock cost the taxpayers almost $200,000. I am grateful to Republicans who successfully held the line against raising taxes. My gratitude notwithstanding, property tax increases are a strong possibility as costs are deferred to bloated local government such as school districts.

Furthermore, I am alarmed after researching Republican Sen. Llew Jones, the “key architect of the final compromise,” and wonder how this man got the job. Americans for Prosperity scorecard is based on 22 bills impacting private enterprise. Llew Jones scored 44 (an F), tied with one other for the lowest Republican score. To put this in perspective, Flathead’s Gas Tax Frank Garner scored 68 (a D). Fifteen Republicans got a perfect 100 score, the mean/median were low 90s.

Another source, the TAB score, ranked voting records of Montana Legislators from 2005-2013, based on bills impacting government spending, taxing, and regulation. A perfect score is 100, a passing score above 70. Llew Jones scored among the lowest of Republicans and worse than most Democrats: 49 (2005), 5 (2007), 17 (2009), 23 (2011) and 10 (2013). Watch closely the final product from key architect Llew Jones and Bullock with their penchant for growing government at the expense of private enterprise. I expect a shell game, with the burden ultimately carried on the backs of hardworking Montana taxpayers.

Annie Bukacek

Bigfork

