Giving Tuesday: Facebook Live Event

Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday after the Thanksgiving weekend, a global day of giving, which is especially popular via social media.

To join in, the Whitefish Community Foundation is hosting a Facebook Live event on Nov. 28 as an opportunity for local nonprofits to talk about the important and often critical work they do around the valley. Join the live event at www.facebook.com/WhitefishCommunity on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the Underscore Art Gallery at 100 Central Ave. in Whitefish, and will include hot coffee and refreshments.

