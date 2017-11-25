Spotlight Event: Christmas Tours

When: Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23, and daily Dec. 26 to 31

Where: Conrad Mansion in Kalispell

More info: conradmansion.com

The beautifully decorated museum and its two-story tree provide the backdrop during Christmas Tours. Guests learn about Conrad Christmas traditions and 100-year-old quilts are on display. The outside grounds will be filled with lights and the gazebo will house the restored Nativity. Tours are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, $8 for students and $6 for children. Reservations are required.

