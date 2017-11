BOZEMAN — Some ski areas in Montana are opening a full two weeks ahead of schedule.

The Bozeman Chronicle reports Bridger Bowl opened up early over Thanksgiving weekend. Lifts will be running again Dec. 1-3 before the ski area goes full-time Dec. 8.

Ski officials say that’s the earliest opening since 2010.

The reason is abundant snowfall. Big Sky opened over Thanksgiving weekend as planned but with twice as much snow than usual — 24 inches at mid-mountain and 36 up top.

