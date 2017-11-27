Threats to Our Democracy

I think the reason the anti-fascism movement is growing in this country is because Trump-Bannon-Breitbart et al are trying to turn the country in that direction. Fascism is a political system characterized by strong nationalism, militarism, and racism, with a dictator at its helm. Recent examples are Putin, Mussolini, and Hitler. This is the way Trump ran (or runs) his business. He was the dictator, he made all the decisions, and everyone was subservient to him. He was very resentful of any governmental regulation as it tended to take power away from him. Some people like this type of system. They don’t have to think; they can sit back and let the “strong” man run things. All they have to do is curry favor by fawning and flattering the dictator, thereby getting “gifts” or rewards from him.

The problem with this system is that it’s pretty much the exact opposite of democracy with our country’s emphasis on fairness, dispersed leadership, and inclusiveness; “Dedicated to the proposition that all people are created equal.” Hopefully we will awaken to the threat of Trumpism-fascism and steady the sweet ship of democracy.

Paul Maurer

Whitefish

