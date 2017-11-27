Two Dead, One Injured in Trout Creek Shooting

Two people are dead and a third is recovering following a shooting in the community of Trout Creek on Nov. 25.

According to the Sanders County Sheriff, law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting at a residence near Trout Creek shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who had been shot to death and a wounded man.

Deputies determined that the shooter had left the scene and requested the help of Two Bear Air to look for him. The suspect was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the residence.

The names of the two victims and the suspect have not been released.

Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel said the investigation into the incident continues.

