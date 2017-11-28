Breaking Up Is Hard To Do

2:01 a.m. A Bigfork man reported that “there was something in the wind.”

9:56 a.m. A Kalispell man complained that his neighbor’s Saint Bernard has been causing problems for the last six years, and the problems recently got worse with the arrival of a new Saint Bernard puppy.

1 p.m. A suspicious Snapchat was reported.

1:25 p.m. A Bigfork man apparently has acquired the makings for a very cliché junkyard, including a bunch of abandoned vehicles in his yard and a mean old pit bull named “Dodge.”

1:33 p.m. A Kila man illegally cut a tree.

2:32 p.m. A Coram man called the sheriff’s office to ask what he should do with the potbellied pigs he just corralled.

2:43 p.m. A Marion man was worried that his wife had gone missing. Law enforcement was able to track the woman down and learned that she had decided to break up with him but had failed to mention it to him.

2:45 p.m. A Kalispell resident said a cat showed up at his house three days ago and had refused to leave.

4:01 p.m. A Hungry Horse man called the sheriff’s office to say that he believed he was under investigation by someone with “money and power.” Law enforcement confirmed that they were indeed investigating him.

4:56 p.m. A drunk guy shot off his finger.

6:45 p.m. A man was allegedly smoking in a Kalispell gazebo.

11:58 p.m. Someone kept shining a flashlight into a Lakeside woman’s window.

