Flathead National Forest’s Abundant Snowmobile Trails

Snowmobilers begin their journey through the Flathead National Forest at the Canyon Creek Trail Head. Beacon File Photo

Flathead National Forest is home to 157 miles of designated snowmobile trails and 800,000 acres of suitable public land for motorized use.

Some areas are closed to snowmobiles, including designated wilderness, such as the Bob Marshall, Great Bear and Mission Mountains Wildernesses, and the Jewel Basin Hiking Area. Operators have the responsibility of knowing where they are and to abide by the latest motorized/non-motorized designations, regardless of the presence or absence of signs.

Snowmobile access information, including free over-snow vehicle use maps, is available from any Flathead National Forest Office. Maps are also available from the forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/flathead.

All snowmobiles ridden on public lands must be properly registered and include appropriate safety equipment. State law prohibits over-the-snow machines on roads being used by other motor vehicles. Roads plowed for motor vehicle use are not open to snowmobile travel. Out-of-state snow machine users must obtain a state permit. Permits are available from various vendors in the area.

Snowmobilers, as well as all other winter recreationists, should always stay current with local weather conditions and avalanche danger.

